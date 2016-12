The brewer has brought relief to Punch’s “long-suffering” investors, but competition concerns remain, says Ben Judge.

Dutch brewer Heineken and London-based real-estate investment firm Patron Capital have agreed a joint £400m takeover bid for Punch Taverns, Britain’s second-biggest pubs group. Punch, which made a £60m pre-tax profit in its last financial year, has been struggling under a huge debt load. It has almost halved this over the past three years by selling property [...]