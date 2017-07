This week marks the tenth anniversary of the beginning of extreme monetary policy in the UK. On 5 July 2007 the Bank of England, convinced that inflation was about to take off, raised interest rates to 5.75%. But inflation didn’t take off. A financial crisis did.

The next moves in rates were down and down again – to 0.5% in 2009 and then, as part of a misjudged Brexit panic, to 0.25% by the end of last year. The last decade has seen the odd vote by a [...]