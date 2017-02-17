Greek fairy tale will end unhappily

Greece is causing headaches for Brussels and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once again, says Jeremy Warner in The Sunday Telegraph. The latest episode in the long series of crises and fudges over its debts – just in case you’ve lost count, Greece is on its third rescue package since 2010 – was triggered by the IMF “finally coming to its senses”. Its report last week showed that Greece is being crushed by its “unsustainable” debt load of 179% of GDP.

Under the deal struck in 2015, Greece was supposed to aim for a primary [...]