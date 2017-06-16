Globalisation versus nationalism

Anti-capitalist demonstration © iStock
A populist resurgence sees globalisation going into reverse

Cover of Grave New World by Stephen KingGrave New World: The End of Globalisation, the Return of History
by Stephen King
Published by Yale University Press, £20
(Buy at Amazon)

As recently as ten years ago most commentators took it as given that globalisation would progress to the point where it would render the nation state irrelevant. But the populist resurgence has prompted concerns that not only has the process stopped, but that it is also now going into reverse. Grave New World by Stephen King, former chief economist of HSBC, is a topical example of a book that is very pessimistic about the future of global economic integration.

King points out that there is nothing new about attempts to remove national barriers. From the Chinese Silk Road to the British Empire, people have always tried to create zones where people, goods and capital can move freely. However, eventually all these frameworks ended up fragmenting. While the reasons for this were varied, the restoration of protectionism always had big negative effects in the form of lower living standards, strained relations between countries, and in some cases war.

Hence he worries that history is about to repeat itself as tensions rise. America is no longer willing to play its role of global referee, China is trying to create a global empire, Africa’s booming population is set to lead to a migration crisis, and the eurozone is still wrestling with the need for a system of transfer payments under which the winners in a currency union can compensate the losers.

King’s book is well written, with effective use of historical evidence. However, like many writers on globalisation he tends to see his subject in black and white. In his view, you’re either a raving protectionist who only wants to build economic and political walls, or you’re going to have to accept further power moving away from the nation state. This is a pity because many people do understand that trade brings benefits, but at the same time also want nation states and regional blocs (like the European Union) to have a role.

What the press said

Grave New World is at its most interesting “when, rather than compressing a disparate set of events into a single narrative”, it looks “at the nuances and detail”, says Alan Beattie in the Financial Times. The book is “not packed with groundbreaking insight” adds Philip Aldrick in The Times. But King “is a clear, confident guide, weaving his way through history and joining the dots with panache”.

Merryn

Claim 12 issues of MoneyWeek (plus much more) for just £12!

Click here to take advantage of our offer

 bundle of report images; The best shares to watch in 2017, How to escape the most hated tax and how to profit from a Trump Presidency

Let MoneyWeek show you how to profit, whatever the outcome of the upcoming general election.

Start your no-obligation trial today and get up to speed on:

  • The latest shifts in the economy…
  • The ongoing Brexit negotiations…
  • The new tax rules…
  • Trump’s protectionist policies…

Plus lots more.

We’ll show you what it all means for your money.

Plus, the moment you begin your trial, we’ll rush you over THREE free investment reports:

‘How to escape the most hated tax in Britain’: Inheritance tax hits many unsuspecting families. Our report tells how to pass on up to £2m of your money to your family without the taxman getting a look in.

‘How to profit from a Trump presidency’: The election of Donald Trump was a watershed moment for the US economy. This report details the sectors our analysts think will boom from Trump’s premiership, and gives specific investments you can buy to profit.

‘Best shares to watch in 2017’: Includes the transcript from our roundtable panel of investment professionals – and 12 tips they’re currently tipping. The report also analyses key assets, including property, oil and the countries whose stock markets currently offer the most value.