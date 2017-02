Last year saw a lot of volatility in the price of gold. After a dramatic surge at the start of 2016, the gold price eventually peaked at more than $1,350 an ounce by July. It then plunged in the aftermath of the US election, giving up a large part of the gains, as it fell to a low of $1,128 in mid-December. It has since rallied to $1,221. Naturally, the big question on everyone’s mind is whether this [...]