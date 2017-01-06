Get your finances in shape in 2017

New Year, New You. You’ve already joined the gym, signed up for Mandarin classes and filled your fridge with kale. Now it’s time to tackle your finances. So where should you begin?

First, check you are getting the best deal on your energy bills. This is likely to be the single step that can trim the most off your household expenses. Five minutes work on a comparison website could save you up to £260 without even needing to switch supplier, according to Ofgem, the energy-market regulator. That’s because around 20 million customers are currently languishing [...]