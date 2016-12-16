Georgian properties for sale

This week: Georgian properties – including a Grade II-listed country house in Hampshire, a townhouse in Edinburgh’s New Town and a London terrace that was once the home of Charles Dickens

Bulkeley Hall, Bulkeley, Cheshire. A Grade II-listed Georgian house with flagstone and wooden floors, period fireplaces and an elegant staircase. 8 beds, 5 baths, 4 receps, kitchen/dining room, boot room, pool, tennis court, lake, paddocks, 2-bed lodge available separately, 9.3 acres. £2.95m Strutt & Parker 01244-456824.

Fir Hill, Droxford, Hampshire. A Grade II-listed property in the Meon Valley. It dates from 1765 and has large sash windows, wood floors and period fireplaces. 5 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, library, kitchen with Aga, wine cellar, walled garden, 19th-century stable block, paddocks, 5.2 acres. £4.25m Strutt & Parker 01962-657503.

India Street, New Town, Edinburgh. A Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh’s historic New Town, with a garage and one-bed mews flat. It has high ceilings with decorative cornicing, shuttered sash windows, period fireplaces and a bespoke kitchen with Aga. 4 beds, 3 baths, recep, library, wine cellar, 2-car garage, west-facing garden. £2.25m+ Knight Frank 0131-222 9600.

South House, South Littleton, Worcestershire. A Grade II-listed Georgian property with shuttered sash windows, an oak staircase and period fireplaces. 7 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, cellar, 3-bed annexe with an adjacent coach house, pool, tennis court, gym, outbuildings, walled gardens and kitchen garden, 2.9 acres. £1.295m Knight Frank 01789 297735.

Burneston Hall, Burneston, Bedale, North Yorkshire. A Georgian house with period fireplaces, wood floors and a large kitchen with Aga. 7 beds, 3 receps, library, stables, tennis court, croquet lawn, walled garden and a vegetable and orchard area, 3.4 acres. £1.25m OnTheMarket.com 01677 367987.

Great College Street, Westminster, London SW1P. A Grade II-listed property with wood floors, panelled walls and a modern glass extension. 8 beds, 5 baths, 4 receps, library, gym with shower room, self-contained staff flat, wine cellar, terrace, garden. Price on application Knight Frank 020-7881 7722.

Selwood Terrace, London SW7. A Grade II-listed terraced house in South Kensington that was once the home of Charles Dickens. It has period fireplaces, sash windows and an open-plan kitchen and dining room. 2 beds, bath, recep, kitchen/dining room, office, greenhouse, front and rear garden. £2.4m John D Wood 020-7835 0000.

Ford House, Wiveliscombe, Taunton, Somerset. A Grade II-listed Georgian country house with period fireplaces and wood floors. 8 beds, 5 baths, 4 receps, cellar, double garage and outbuildings, walled gardens with swimming pool and tennis court, arboretum and parkland, 13 acres. £1.3m Savills 01392 455755.