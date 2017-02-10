French election unnerves investors

“France is starting to really freak out investors”, says Sar Sjolin on MarketWatch.com. This week French bond prices slipped to an 18-month low, sending the ten-year government bond yield (yields move inversely to prices) to almost 1.2%, from a record low of 0.1% last July. The yield gap with the German ten-year Bund, considered a safe haven, reached almost 0.8%, a four-year high.

The worry is that François Fillon, the centre-right candidate, has fatally damaged his bid for the presidency after allegedly misusing public funds by paying his wife and children [...]