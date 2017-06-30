Four safaris for wildlife lovers

Panama’s most celebrated wildlife-watching bolt-hole, the Canopy Tower, is “a roof garden to beat all roof gardens”, says Mike Unwin in The Daily Telegraph. Perched atop the forested Semaphore Hill in Soberanía National Park, just outside Panama City, this “incongruous lighthouse-like structure” was once a US radar station.

Since then, local conservationist Raúl Arias has converted it into an ingenious wildlife facility that also serves as a research station and tourist lodge. Its circular lounge looks out into the treetops and the outdoor observation deck offers a “360-degree vista of rainforest canopy”. These “treetop vigils are addictive”: it “would be easy to spend the whole week up top, moving no further than a sloth”.

• Price £3,195 per person for ten nights including flights – see NatureTrek.co.uk

Wildlife heaven in Madagascar

Most intrepid travellers skip the island of Nosy Be by Madagascar’s north-western tip as it has a reputation for being one big beach resort, says Phoebe Smith in Wanderlust. They’re missing something “magical”: it’s a “wildlife heaven”.

Accompanied by a guide, Smith paddled in a dugout canoe from the island to Lokobe Nature Reserve, where you’ll find diverse birdlife, giant day geckos and lemurs. Make time too for the Iharana Bush Camp just outside the Ankarana National Park. A highlight of the trip was descending via precarious rope bridges into caves, the roofs of which swarm with thousands of bats.

• A 14-day tour costs £4,865 including flights – see RainbowTours.co.uk

The Big Five on the Zambezi

“You realise just how close you are to nature at Anabezi the second you arrive at its luxury safari camp,” says Lucy McGuire on Mail Online. After a transfer in a “toy-like safari plane” and an “A-list-worthy boat ride”, you arrive on the banks of Zambia’s Zambezi river. “Elephants are everywhere”, so expert guides drive you the few hundred metres to the camp. Anabezi is located in the remote Lower Zambezi National Park and is the playground of the Big Five safari animals – lions, elephants, buffaloes, leopards and rhinoceroses. One of the lodge’s two infinity pools overlooks the watering hole on the Mushika flood plain and “it’s impossible not to be mesmerised by the impala, elephants and baboons who come here to quench their thirst”.

• Price £3,648 per person for four nights including flights – see TheLuxurySafariCompany.com

A tree safari in the outback

A 90-minute flight due north of Adelaide lands you in the Simpson Desert in the Australian outback, says Jonathan Bastable in The Daily Telegraph. An outback pub is a perfect place to hole up – the Prairie Hotel in Parachilna, for example, which has “simple, comfortable rooms” and a restaurant renowned for its “feral antipasto”, a platter consisting of kangaroo, emu pâté and goat’s cheese.

From there it is a short hop to Parachilna Gorge, populated with river red gums – “shaggy white giants” of trees, which to walk through is the “dendrological equivalent of watching a troop of elephants muster on the Serengeti”. Not that there is any shortage of exotic fauna. Every day, Bastable came across yellow-footed wallabies, their larger cousins the red kangaroos, and the “comical” emus, “tiptoeing daintily on their long legs like Edwardian ladies who have hitched up their skirts to negotiate a puddle”.

• Price £3,675 per person for four days including flights – see TheTailor.com.au

A safari on an alien world

Disney has unveiled a new theme park – a “stunning £400m land of glowing forests, floating mountains and alien creatures” based on the science-fiction film Avatar, says Chris Pollard in The Sun. The 12-acre Pandora – named after the planet where the hit film was set – has taken five years to build. Along with its man-made rainforest and rocky mountains, the land also boasts cutting-edge technology and spectacular rides, including Flight of Passage, a 3D simulator that plunges riders into Avatar’s cinematic world on the back of a banshee, a winged dinosaur-like predator. The park’s “lush, layered blend of storytelling and technology”, says Pollard, has “set a new standard” for theme parks.