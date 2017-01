It’s more than years since HSBC Infrastructure floated on the London stockmarket. Its objective was to provide investors with a high level of income, growing at least in line with inflation, through equity investment in private finance initiative (PFI) projects sourced or developed internally. The company, now called HICL Infrastructure (LSE: HICL) following its split from HSBC, has certainly delivered, with an annualised return of 10% since launch.