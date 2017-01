Britain’s retailers had a bumper Christmas, but investors should remain cautious, says Ben Judge.

Britain’s high street had a “bumper” Christmas, says Ashley Armstrong in The Daily Telegraph. Morrisons had its best Christmas for seven years, with a 2.9% rise in like-for-like sales. Sainsbury’s modest like-for-like sales growth of just 0.1% was better than the market was expecting, while growth at Argos, which Sainsbury’s bought last [...]