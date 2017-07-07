EU-wide pension plan takes shape

New plans for a European Union (EU) pension could make saving for retirement more straightforward for people who move from one member state to another during their careers – but it is not yet clear whether the scheme will be open to Britons following Brexit.

Proposals published last week by the European Commission (EC) pave the way for the launch of a stripped-down and low-cost private pension, the pan-European pension product (Pepp), which would be portable across all the member states. In part, the proposal aims to address Europe’s savings gap. While it is concerning [...]