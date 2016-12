There has been a lot of fuss in the past few days about the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching the 20,000 mark. Ignore it. The Dow Jones index is an anachronism that provides a skewed view of market movements. Most indices, notably the benchmark S&P 500, are weighted by market capitalisation: the share price multiplied by the number of shares available. So, quite reasonably, firms with a higher market value get a higher weighting in the index tracking that market [...]