Another look at measuring growth

Cover Doughnut Economics: Seven Ways to Think Like a 21st-Century EconomistDoughnut Economics: Seven Ways to Think Like a 21st-Century Economist
by Kate Raworth
Published by Random House Business, £20
(Buy at Amazon)

After several years of stagnation the global economy finally seems to be starting to recover, with GDP growth increasing across the world. But what if, in our obsession with GDP, we’re focusing on the wrong thing? In Doughnut Economics, economist Kate Raworth argues that the way in which we measure economic activity and progress “bears little relationship to reality”. So she comes up with an alternative model that “allows us to change our view of who we are, where we stand, and what we want to be”, says George Monbiot in The Guardian.

“It’s really hard to tell, as a non-economist, just how paradigm-changing it will be, but I loved it, and I want everyone to read it,” says Duncan Green, writing on the World Bank’s blog. Raworth’s ideas about sustainable development aim to “get past the insane optimism of the exponentionalists, and the sloppy oppositionalism of the de-growthers”. Still, the book is less strong when it comes to explaining how to implement her suggestion and could have benefited from a “discussion of how the ideas interact with politics… not just the power of bad guys, but the workings of democracy”.

Still, this “sharp, insightful call for a shift in thinking” among economists is timely, given that “the established model of economic thought no longer satisfies economics students”, says Publishers Weekly.

Raworth makes several key suggestions for reform,“such as shifting the goal of economists from addressing financial to humanitarian concerns, recognising ecology as a significant factor in economic growth [and] responsibly redistributing wealth”. Her “energetic, layperson-friendly writing” is particularly effective and makes this “highly optimistic look at the global economy” both “accessible” and “intriguing”.

Merryn

Claim 12 issues of MoneyWeek (plus much more) for just £12!

Click here to take advantage of our offer

 bundle of report images; The best shares to watch in 2017, How to escape the most hated tax and how to profit from a Trump Presidency

Let MoneyWeek show you how to profit, whatever the outcome of the upcoming general election.

Start your no-obligation trial today and get up to speed on:

  • The latest shifts in the economy…
  • The ongoing Brexit negotiations…
  • The new tax rules…
  • Trump’s protectionist policies…

Plus lots more.

We’ll show you what it all means for your money.

Plus, the moment you begin your trial, we’ll rush you over THREE free investment reports:

‘How to escape the most hated tax in Britain’: Inheritance tax hits many unsuspecting families. Our report tells how to pass on up to £2m of your money to your family without the taxman getting a look in.

‘How to profit from a Trump presidency’: The election of Donald Trump was a watershed moment for the US economy. This report details the sectors our analysts think will boom from Trump’s premiership, and gives specific investments you can buy to profit.

‘Best shares to watch in 2017’: Includes the transcript from our roundtable panel of investment professionals – and 12 tips they’re currently tipping. The report also analyses key assets, including property, oil and the countries whose stock markets currently offer the most value.