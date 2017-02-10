Could pay-as-you-go insurance save you money?

A wave of new apps is offering cheap insurance on demand for those who want to avoid up-front premiums and long-term contracts, says Anna Temkin in The Times. Axa Insurance, for instance, has teamed up with Trov, a Silicon Valley start-up, to insure electronic items. The app, which is geared towards students or people going on a business trip, asks you to upload a photograph or receipt for the item onto your phone.

Trov will then generate two insurance quotes – one daily rate and one monthly rate – based on your age, postcode and the value [...]