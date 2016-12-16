Christmas gifts: Ideas for last-minute shopping

The GoPro Hero4 Silver is one of the best action cameras you can buy for the money, says TomsGuide.com. It comes with a “gorgeous” 1.7-inch touchscreen and is easy to use. £249.99, Argos.co.uk, available for same-day delivery.

A better class of Christmas jumper from quality knitwear purveyors Old Harry. £85, OldHarry.com, order before 1pm for next-day delivery for £2.99.

Children will love playing with this Smartphone Projector. Just place a mobile phone in the back of the box and the images will be projected on to any surface. £15.95, PrezzyBox.com, dispatched within 24 hours, £5.95 for express next-day delivery.

Write with the Montblanc StarWalker ballpoint pen, and it will digitally record and transmit it to your mobile device. £530, Montblanc.com, order by 22 December for Christmas delivery.

A beer-tasting club for less than the price of a heavy night out, as The Guardian describes it, BeerBods will deliver you a beer a week. They also send the “story behind the beer” and you can share your thoughts on the tipple with fellow subscribers in live online tastings. £36 for 12 weeks, BeerBods.co.uk.

A perfect gift for the foodie in your life: this block of Himalayan rock salt is an attractive serving plate that seasons what you put on it – it can also be heated and used for searing or frozen and used as a chilled plate. £10, SalthouseAndPepperMongers.com, delivery within two to three days.

The Connell Guides are a helping hand in the study of English literature and history – erudite, yet concise and accessible. £8.99, ConnellGuides.com, one-day delivery for £5.99 from Amazon.

Tell the Amazon Echo what music you’d like to hear, order it to book your tickets on the train, and ask it to turn up the heating in the house while you’re waiting. This smart gadget is always getting smarter too – updating with new features from the cloud. £149.99, Amazon.co.uk, one-day delivery for £7.99.