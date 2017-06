No pension will be right for every investor – the best choice will depend on your circumstances and needs. In the tables below, we’ve listed examples of competitive products in four categories – low-cost pensions for funds, flat-fee Sipps, percentage-based Sipps and full Sipps that allow you to access a range of brokers and investments. These are not selected solely on cost, but are chosen to give a reasonable overview of the range of products that are available and the typical fees for these.