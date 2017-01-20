Can the uranium rally keep going?

Last year was a pretty good one for most commodities. But not for uranium. The fuel for nuclear power slid to a 12-year low of $18 a pound. But last week it bounced by 10% after Kazakhstan, the world’s biggest producer, said it would cut output by a tenth, or 3% of total global production. It has decided that, thanks to a glut, the material is worth more in the ground for now. The move “may be the inflection point” for uranium-related assets to “head higher across the board”, Rob Chang of Cantor Fitzgerald told Bloomberg.com.

