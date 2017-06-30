BIS: another crisis looms

In June 2007, two Bear Stearns hedge funds collapsed. That marked the start of the financial crisis. The Swiss-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an association of central banks, was among the few institutions to highlight the risk of a meltdown before it happened.

Now it’s concerned that this recovery could end “with a vengeance”. Several emerging markets are flashing red, with credit growth racing far ahead of economic growth, indicating a build-up of debt and vulnerability to a financial crisis. In Hong Kong, for example, the gap between debt growth and long-term economic growth [...]