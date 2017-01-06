Betting on politics: May’s local elections

To kick off the New Year, we’re going to have a look at May’s local elections. While there are going to be council elections in England, Wales and Scotland, the big event will be the vote for seven regional and two local authority mayors.

Ladbrokes has already established markets on two of these: Greater Manchester and the West Midlands. Betfair is also offering a market on Greater Manchester, but while the 1.34 (74%) on Andy Burnham looks very nice, the market isn’t really liquid enough to be useful. Given that Greater Manchester is a Labour stronghold, I think you should take the 1/6 (85%) odds that Ladbrokes is offering on Burnham.

Interestingly, Ladbrokes also puts the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats at 16/1 (5.8%) each. Meanwhile, the Ukip candidate is on 66/1, with the Greens (200/1) and the English Democrats (500/1) bringing up the rear. Hence I would recommend locking in an almost-guaranteed return by splitting the bet between Labour and the Conservative candidates. If you weight it properly, this should produce a near-certain bet with combined odds of 91.9%.

In the West Midlands, I’d put money on the Conservatives’ Andy Street, a former managing director at John Lewis, with 1/2 (66%) with Ladbrokes. Labour’s Sion Simon, who is at 6/4 (40%), has plenty of fans, but I just can’t see Labour winning in a region that went strongly Conservative in both 2010 and 2015. It’s also worth noting that Street will be helped by the fact that Ukip won’t be running a candidate. This looks likely to ensure that Street should have a clear run at the 60% of people in the region who voted to leave the EU.