Best of the financial columnists

CEO pay: the excuses keep coming

Michael Skapinker

Financial Times

Theresa May’s proposals on executive pay have been watered down, but still business leaders complain, says Michael Skapinker. This is unsurprising. I have been writing about CEO pay for 30 years and the excuses keep on coming. According to the “L’Oréal defence”, CEOs deserve to be paid huge multiples of their workforce’s salaries because they deliver proportionally more benefits. But to be properly incentivised, even that’s not enough: they require bonuses too. Hence the rise of share options, which have “hugely boosted” CEO pay, but at the [...]