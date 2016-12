The green elephant in the room

John Vidal

The Guardian

We are amazed by images of wildlife seen in ever more beautifully filmed natural history documentaries such as the BBC’s new Planet Earth II series, says John Vidal in The Guardian. They raise awareness, entertain, inform and amuse. We weep when we hear there are fewer birds in the sky, or that thousands of species are critically endangered. But there is a more destructive elephant in the room that the BBC and the media don’t see: “hyper-consumerism”. The average [...]