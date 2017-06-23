Amazon gets physical

The online retailer is buying a supermarket chain. The logic isn’t obvious, but the deal will shake the industry. Ben Judge reports.

The $13.7bn bid by online retailer Amazon for US grocery chain Whole Foods certainly seems to have made Whole Foods’ top brass happy, says Jessica Dye in the Financial Times. Chief executive John Mackey “wasn’t exactly coy” about his feelings regarding the tie-up: “I am, like, super excited. It was truly love at first sight,” he gushed when speaking to his employees after the deal was announced. Co-chief executive Walter Robb [...]