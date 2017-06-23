A glass of heaven from the Mosel

2015 Berry Bros. & Rudd, Mosel Riesling Kabinett by Selbach-Oster, Germany (£10.25, reduced to £9.05 each by the case, BBR.com, 0800-280 2440).

It’s about time I headed back to Germany to recommend a summery white wine for your sipping pleasure. There is no doubt that we, in the UK, are spoilt for choice with wines from every corner of the planet crowding our shelves. There is also no doubt that we often ignore the very great wines made on our doorstep. German riesling is obviously a legendary category of white wine, but how many bottles do you actually consume at home? Has Australian riesling, from the Clare or Eden Valleys, captured your heart and torn you away from the blushing German beauties?

Fear not, because as amazing as all world riesling styles are, nothing compares to the swooningly pretty wines made in the Mosel. Here, you are not confronted with bone-dry acidity as you are with the Aussie creations, but with silky, gossamer-smooth, fruity tones, water-white colours and graceful aromatics. Selbach-Oster’s wine is sensational – so effortlessly calm and magical you will not believe it. It is also nine quid a bottle if you buy it by the case – a small price to pay for a glass of heaven.

• Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).