A battle-torn Gigglejuice fashioned for Orcs

2012 Gigondas, Domaine Saint Gayan, Southern Rhône, France (£17.70 a bottle, £10.20 half bottle, £47.20 magnum, Yapp, 01747-860423, Yapp.co.uk).

I live in the southern Rhône over the festive period, which means negotiating daily with a multitude of groaning cheese boards and heaving platters of roast beef. My wine of the week is a perfect companion to wash that all down.

Classic, meaty, swarthy and unshaven, this Gigglejuice is a heroic concoction seemingly fashioned for Orcs and Ogres to slake their thirst after a bit of light slaughter. Tasting bloody and battle-torn, with ragged, muscular tannins and rippling, toned grenache-dominant fruit, it’s hard to find a more masculine role model for the wine world than this stunning and great-value creation.

The nose alone will make you want to wield an axe with enviable dexterity, so get outside and chop some wood, before the fire goes out! The wine is drinking superbly well now, but it will hold for a further five to eight years, too, and I know this first hand because I drank a half bottle of the 2008 vintage the other day and it was stunning! Note that Yapp has stocks of half bottles and magnums, too. If you, like me, find it hard to choose presents for pals who have everything, then look no further than a magnum of this mighty brew – it’s impossible these days to find anything more impactful and that will be more gratefully received for under 50 quid!

Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).