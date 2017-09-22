If you’d invested in: Berkeley Group and the AA

If only…

Berkeley Group (LSE: BKG) is a residential and commercial property developer based in the UK. This month, it reported that it was on track to deliver pre-tax profits of £3bn over the five years ending in April 2021, with profits this year similar to the previous financial year of £812.4m. Meanwhile, the number of new construction starts in London, Berkeley’s key market, has decreased 30% compared with 2015 amid Brexit uncertainty.

Be glad you didn’t…

AA (LSE: AA) provides automobile insurance and breakdown coverage as well as financial services. Last month saw £200m wiped off AA’s value as executive chairman Bob Mackenzie was sacked for gross misconduct. It also lowered its full-year forecasts and said performance in the first half of the financial year had been hit. Last week, ongoing plans to merge its insurance business with Hastings were called off.