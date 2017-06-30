A unique and thrilling white – and a bargain too

2016 Château L’Hospitalet, La Reserve Blanc, La Clape, Gérard Bertrand, Coteaux du Languedoc, France (£19.65, Strictly Wine, 01235-364536, StrictlyWine.co.uk).

There is a uniquely delicious style of white wine made in the Languedoc from a beautiful, aromatic and sensual blend of white grapes, and it is called La Clape Blanc. Many estates try to get this wistful wine right, but only a handful succeed. This brand-new release from the famous Monsieur Bertrand is head and shoulders above the competition. The blend of 44% bourboulenc, 28% vermentino (rolle), 17% grenache blanc and 11% roussanne, is the finest quartet of subtly aromatic grapes imaginable.

There is no viognier in here. Riesling, gewurztraminer, pinot gris and muscat perform better further north in Alsace. This wine just uses the most historic and evocative varieties in the locale and the weightlessness and profundity of flavour is simply jaw-dropping. I would drink it over virtually any white Rhône I can think of (even those with a ‘1’ in front of this price).

Every facet shows restraint and wonder, from the honeysuckle touches on the nose to the lavender and bay notes infused into the palate. You must experience this wine because it is unique, thrilling, rewarding and also a bargain. I know you will have fun with this beauty.

• Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).