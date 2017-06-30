A unique and thrilling white – and a bargain too

2016 Château L’Hospitalet, La Reserve Blanc, La Clape, Gérard Bertrand, Coteaux du Languedoc, France

2016 Château L’Hospitalet, La Reserve Blanc, La Clape, Gérard Bertrand, Coteaux du Languedoc, France (£19.65, Strictly Wine, 01235-364536, StrictlyWine.co.uk).

There is a uniquely delicious style of white wine made in the Languedoc from a beautiful, aromatic and sensual blend of white grapes, and it is called La Clape Blanc. Many estates try to get this wistful wine right, but only a handful succeed. This brand-new release from the famous Monsieur Bertrand is head and shoulders above the competition. The blend of 44% bourboulenc, 28% vermentino (rolle), 17% grenache blanc and 11% roussanne, is the finest quartet of subtly aromatic grapes imaginable.

There is no viognier in here. Riesling, gewurztraminer, pinot gris and muscat perform better further north in Alsace. This wine just uses the most historic and evocative varieties in the locale and the weightlessness and profundity of flavour is simply jaw-dropping. I would drink it over virtually any white Rhône I can think of (even those with a ‘1’ in front of this price).

Every facet shows restraint and wonder, from the honeysuckle touches on the nose to the lavender and bay notes infused into the palate. You must experience this wine because it is unique, thrilling, rewarding and also a bargain. I know you will have fun with this beauty.

• Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).

Merryn

Claim 12 issues of MoneyWeek (plus much more) for just £12!

Click here to take advantage of our offer

 bundle of report images; The best shares to watch in 2017, How to escape the most hated tax and how to profit from a Trump Presidency

Let MoneyWeek show you how to profit, whatever the outcome of the upcoming general election.

Start your no-obligation trial today and get up to speed on:

  • The latest shifts in the economy…
  • The ongoing Brexit negotiations…
  • The new tax rules…
  • Trump’s protectionist policies…

Plus lots more.

We’ll show you what it all means for your money.

Plus, the moment you begin your trial, we’ll rush you over THREE free investment reports:

‘How to escape the most hated tax in Britain’: Inheritance tax hits many unsuspecting families. Our report tells how to pass on up to £2m of your money to your family without the taxman getting a look in.

‘How to profit from a Trump presidency’: The election of Donald Trump was a watershed moment for the US economy. This report details the sectors our analysts think will boom from Trump’s premiership, and gives specific investments you can buy to profit.

‘Best shares to watch in 2017’: Includes the transcript from our roundtable panel of investment professionals – and 12 tips they’re currently tipping. The report also analyses key assets, including property, oil and the countries whose stock markets currently offer the most value.