2014 Nerthus, Bourgogne Chardonnay, Haute Côte de Beaune, Roblet-Monnot, Burgundy, France (£20, Domaine Direct, 020-7404 9933, DomaineDirect.co.uk).

White Burgundy is getting a bit of a bashing at the moment from Aussie chardonnay. Why? The reason is that white Burgundy is seemingly maturing earlier as the years tick by while Australia’s finest seem to improve with five, ten and even 15 years under their belts. I attended a very smart wine dinner the other day and the mood turned black as the collectors told tales of how much top-level white Burgundy they had to ditch because it was all over the top and prematurely oxidised. Most were drinking their 2014s already – this is unheard of in Australia.

So to brighten the mood, I have found three amazing Burgundies this week, and they do not suffer from a short-term attitude because they are built from a core of pristine acidity. My featured Nerthus is a snip at 20 quid and it is stunningly structured and boldly scented. The 2015 Montagny Le Clou Clos Salomon (£24, Butlers-WineCellar.co.uk, TaurusWines.co.uk, RichardKihl.ltd.uk) is a slim, vital, reedy wine with sinew and haunting perfume. It is barely out of the blocks and it will put on weight over time. My final tip is the gloriously indulgent 2015 Chassagne-Montrachet Vieilles Vignes Vincent Morey (£35, Domaine Direct). This time the old vines give the wine immense energy and class and I know it will impress even the keenest of Burgundy experts.

• Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).