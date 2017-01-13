A charming, seductive and graceful white Burgundy

2014 Berry Bros. & Rudd Puligny-Montrachet by Jean-Louis Chavy, Burgundy, France (£35, Berry Bros. & Rudd, 0800-280 2440, BBR.com).

This column is published at the end of the UK wine trade’s annual “Burgundy En Primeur” week. This is our chance to taste a huge range of Burgundies, which are newly bottled and/or still slumbering in oak barrels. The vintage under the microscope was 2015 and, judging by the early released, generic Bourgogne blancs and rouges and a few of the more forward-drinking wines that have already hit our shelves, this is a jolly good vintage.

I will be releasing my own in-depth thoughts on the various merchants’ wines this weekend, but as I write this column, on New Year’s Eve, I would like to whet your appetite for the ensuing, annual Burgundy-fever with this superb own-label Berry Bros. & Rudd Puligny, which sneaked onto the market a month or so ago. This is a beautiful wine with every facet of the chardonnay grape in perfect harmony.

It is not a long-lived creature, so you can crack on now and bathe your taste buds in its glory. The reason I have chosen to feature this wine, rather than any other, is that the bulk of the grand 2015s will start to arrive in the UK in the middle of the year and this charming, graceful, seductive white will fill this void like the most perfectly snug, hand-tooled puzzle piece imaginable.

• Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).